Theresa Caputo Gives Readings to an Emotional Kelsey Grammer, Chrissy Metz on Long Island Medium

It looks like things have gotten bumpy between Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at season 11 of TLC’s Long Island Medium, Caputo reveals to a friend that when it comes to her relationship to Larry, “there’s a strain there.”

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” Caputo continued. “It’s not easy for me to talk about this — I don’t know what’s going to happen. And that’s hard.”

And Larry admitted to feeling similarly saying, “I go to sleep thinking about it, I wake up thinking about it, I don’t know what the outcome of this is gonna be.”

But it’s not all gloom and doom. In the teaser, Caputo also talks about how now that she’s 50, “I’m all about trying new things.” Like weightlifting, cryotherapy and goat yoga — which appears to consist of goats sitting on you or running across your back as you hold yoga poses.

And of course along the way the famous TV medium will help numerous people communicate with their perished loved ones, including celebrities like This Is Us’s Chrissy Metz, Kelsey Grammer, Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran.

Season 11 of Long Island Medium premiers Nov. 6 on TLC.