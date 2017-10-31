London's Old Vic Theater Says 'No Complaints' Were Made About Kevin Spacey During His Time as Artistic Director

A U.K. theater that Kevin Spacey helmed for 12 years says no complaints were ever filed about him following accusations he made sexual advances on a 14-year-old Anthony Rapp. On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Old Vic theater in London — of which Spacey was the artistic director from 2003-15 — issued a statement about the actor. “During Kevin Spacey’s tenure as artistic director no complaints were made against him,” reads the statement obtained by the Evening Standard. “No complaints have been made since he left.” The statement came after Victoria Featherstone, artistic director of London’s Royal Court Theater, said there were “concerns” about Spacey during his time at the Old Vic in an interview on Radio 4. Asked if she was aware of any egregious conduct by the actor, Featherstone said, “I think that many people in the theater and in the creative industries have been aware of many stories of many people over a lot of years, and Kevin Spacey would be one of the people that people have had concerns about, yes.”

Spacey, 58, has faced major backlash since openly gay Star Trek actor Rapp, 46, alleged that a then-26-year-old Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was 14.

Spacey responded by issuing a public apology, using the opportunity to also come out as gay.

In his statement, Spacey said he doesn’t remember the alleged incident, apologizing for “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” and announcing, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”

Spacey’s statement was hit with immediate criticism from a slew of high-profile gay actors, including Wanda Sykes and Billy Eichner, with GLAAD cautioning that the actor coming out should not “deflect” from Rapp’s allegation.

“I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me,” Rapp, who went public with the alleged incident in a BuzzFeed article published Sunday, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article,” he added. “I have no further comment about it at this time.”

On Monday, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that it will not present Spacey with its 2017 International Emmy Founders Award on Nov. 20.

The Academy had announced the award in June, saying that the Oscar winner and House of Cards actor was “an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity.”

The rescinded award follows Netflix’s announcement that it would end House of Cards after its upcoming sixth and final season.