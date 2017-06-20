They reached the heights of fame together on their four-season run of 1993’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. And on Tuesday, Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain reunited over 20 years later for a high-flying selfie snapped from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

“Soaring together again,” Hatcher, 52, wrote on both Twitter and Instagram. “So fun to reunite. Thanks to #bridgeclimbsydney.”

Hatcher was all smiles as her arms wrapped around her 50-year-old former costar, similar to what her character, Lois Lane, had so often done with Superman.

Cain, meanwhile, remained serious — raising his fist in a typical Superman pose, ready to leap tall buildings in a single bound (or, in this case, complete the rest of the popular tourist attraction with the help of a safety harness).

Cain and Hatcher — who was also decked out in safety gear — are currently touring Australia for the Supernova Comic Con and Gaming Expo.

The pair’s sweet reunion comes nearly 20 years to the date after their popular ABC show had its series finale. That episode aired June 14, 1997.

While it’s been awhile since they flew together as Man of Steel and Lois, both are no stranger to Metropolis.

Previously, Hatcher and Cain had roles on The CW’s Smallville and Supergirl — the latter where Hatcher had the chance to tap into her villainous side as Queen Rhea of Daxam. Cain, meanwhile, played M.I.A. Danvers patriarch Jeremiah.