Logan Paul Is 'Happy to Be Alive' After Parachute Failed to Open During Skydiving Lesson

Logan Paul had a close call while he was taking skydiving lessons on Thursday.

The controversial YouTube star, 22, said he was forced to “cut away my main parachute” after it failed to open during a lesson. He shared the news on Twitter and Instagram stories, writing in the latter, “here’s a photo of my empty pack after i had to cut away my main parachute bc it didn’t open i can tell you.”

He continued, “the feeling of the blue reserve parachute opening & functioning properly was miraculous this has never happened to another student before at this school. LP lives on.”

here’s a photo of my empty pack after i had to cut away my main parachute bc it didn’t open i can tell you — the feeling of the blue reserve parachute opening & functioning properly was miraculous this has never happened to another student before at this school. LP lives on 🙂 pic.twitter.com/p6if9Gg5hn — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 2, 2018

On Instagram stories, he continued saying, “Maverick lives to fight another day. Yo, this happens to .1 percent of people. My instructor was wearing a 360 [degree] camera so I am going to post a vlog.”

It appears the video will be part of his return to vlogging. The star has not been posting his daily videos since he published a video showing the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan — it has now been deleted and he apologized.

Logan Paul Logan Paul/Instagram

The parachute incident comes after Paul sat down with ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday for his first television interview since facing severe backlash over a controversial video.

He told GMA he had “a horrible lapse in judgment” and he “can, will and [is] going to learn from it and be a better person.”

“It’s not like I’m a bad a guy,” he said. “I’m a good guy who made a bad decision.”

He added, “This has been the hardest time in my life. I’ve never been hated by the whole world. It’s been something to definitely overcome. I will think twice about what I post from now on.”