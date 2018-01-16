Logan Paul Calls for 'Second Chances' After Posting Video of Apparent Suicide Victim

Logan Paul said he deserves a second chance after facing severe backlash over a controversial video shared to his YouTube page that appeared to show the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan.

The internet personality briefly spoke to TMZ while heading into Los Angeles International Airport on Monday afternoon, his first public comments since YouTube announced last week they had removed him from Google Preferred premium advertising service and put his forthcoming original shows on hold.

“Everyone deserves second chances, bro,” Paul, 22, told a cameraman.

He added that he’s learned “everything, so many things” from the scandal and nodded when asked if he believed he had been treated fairly by the public and YouTube.

Paul also hinted that he was turning his attention to his clothing line, Maverick, following the controversy.

Earlier this month, the social media personality posted a since-deleted 15-minute clip titled “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest.”

Paul later apologized on Twitter, claiming the intention of his video was to raise awareness for suicide prevention, a comment that was quickly bashed on social media.

The continued backlash prompted another apology the following day, this time on video. “I have made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment, and I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m simply here to apologize,” a teary-eyed Paul said.

Paul announced he was taking a break from posting new content, but YouTube received pressure to take further steps agains to prevent any similar behavior in the future. After releasing an initial statement saying Paul’s video violated its policies, YouTube issued a new statement saying the company was “upset” by the video and announced it would take steps to “ensure a video like this is never circulated again.”