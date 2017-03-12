Lo Bosworth Reveals Her Struggles with Anxiety and Depression That Led to the ‘Worst Year Ever’

Lo Bosworth is opening up about her severe depression and anxiety.

The Laguna Beach and The Hills alum shared on her personal blog, The Lo Down, and an accompanying YouTube video that she’s been quietly battling mental health issues for the past year.

“2016 wasn’t only just the worst year ever, it was also the year I turned 30, founded my own feminine wellness company, and brought an amazing puppy home. So not all bad,” she wrote in a post titled “2016: The Year of My Great Depression.” “Light does find way of shining through the darkness. And what is the darkness I’m referring to? Crippling anxiety and depression at the hands of a severe vitamin deficiency that went undiscovered for 16 months.”

Bosworth, 30, explained that starting in the fall of 2015, she started feeling “very off,” dealing with insomnia and a constantly racing mind.

“That all developed into a feeling of anxiety that lasted for almost 2 months without any relief,” she recalled. “I mean, can you imagine having a 60 day long panic attack? I can now – I lived it. On top of all of this, imagine that you have no idea why your body is turning itself inside out, your brain feels like it’s on Pluto, and your sweet boyfriend is wondering what the f— is going on. The unknown is certainly a terrifying place.”

When therapy and medication failed to provide steady relief, it was discovered that the reality TV star was actually suffering from severe deficiencies of vitamins B12 and vitamin D. Genetic testing revealed that her “body doesn’t process B12 and D in the way that other people can.”

RELATED VIDEO: From Coinage: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Bosworth explained that people with these deficiencies can develop fatigue, headaches, dizziness and the mental health symptoms that she experienced. She also shared that if the problems aren’t fixed, they can become permanent.

“During my struggle I could barely process my emotions, let alone work a full 9-5 on YouTube videos Love Wellness , or TheLoDown,” Bosworth said. “I’ve lost so much, and gained so much on the other side too. I’ve grown as a human in ways I didn’t think possible. I dealt with all the ickiness inside of me that could at times make me behave badly, treat others poorly, and not take great emotional care of myself (therapy, man). Depression and anxiety can be both emotional and physical, and having lived through it, all I can say is that the struggle is worth it. I resent it, I hate it, it’s f—ed up my world—but I also see it for what it is, and that’s quite beautiful.”