Lizzy Caplan is now a Mrs.!

The Masters of Sex and Mean Girls star married British actor and producer Tom Riley in Italy over Labor Day weekend, PEOPLE has confirmed.

“This one seems fertile,” Riley posted on Instagram on Monday, along with a black-and-white photo of the newlyweds sitting on the ground laughing while at their wedding. “She shall make a satisfactory first wife.”

This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife. A post shared by Tom Riley (@tomrileydoneaphoto) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Caplan, 35, and Riley, 36, got engaged in May 2016. The couple first stepped out on the red carpet together at the Prague Opera Ball in February 2016, a year after they met in January 2015 while Caplan was filming in London.

At the Now You See Me 2 premiere in June 2016, Caplan debuted her engagement ring. She then gave fans an up-close look at her vintage-inspired solitaire on a gold band at the Ghostbusters premiere in July.

This isn’t the first time Riley has hilariously captioned a post about their relationship, though — in June, he took to Instagram to wish his now-wife a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to my forever mancrush Monday. A girl whose fake laugh game humbles and inspires me. She was truly miserable in this picture but you would NEVER KNOW and it’s that kind of ability to suppress emotion that will serve us well in our life together. #mcm A post shared by Tom Riley (@tomrileydoneaphoto) on Jun 30, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

“Happy Birthday to my forever mancrush Monday,” he joked. “A girl whose fake laugh game humbles and inspires me. She was truly miserable in this picture but you would NEVER KNOW and it’s that kind of ability to suppress emotion that will serve us well in our life together.”