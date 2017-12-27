Real Housewives of Orange County's Lizzie Rovsek Files for Divorce from Husband of 8 Years

There’s another breakup brewing in Orange County.

Lizzie Rovsek has filed for divorce from her husband Christian after eight years of marriage.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 37, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage back in October, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

The couple, who appeared on season 9 of the Bravo reality show, share two sons, Kingston, 5, and Preston, 7.

While Lizzie has posted numerous photos of her children on Instagram enjoying the holidays, Christian, also 37, has not appeared on her social media feeds in months.

Lizzie is the third RHOC castmate to recently end a marriage.

Kelly Dodd and her husband Michael called it quits after 11 years of marriage in September. The reality star told The Daily Mail, “Our marriage is over, I’m out of there! We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough. I’m done with our marriage.”

The couple, who share 11-year-old daughter Jolie, originally split up in 2012 but decided to give love another chance before Kelly’s debut on RHOC last season.

Earlier this month, Shannon Beador filed for divorce from her husband, David , to whom she had been married for 17 years. They have three daughters: Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13.