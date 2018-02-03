Lizzie Rovsek's Estranged Husband 'Steals' Her Phone and Posts About How He Still Loves Her

It looks like Lizzie Rovsek’s estranged husband Christian is taking some interesting measures to show her how much he still cares about her.

On Friday night, a photo was posted on Rovsek’s Instagram account of her and Christian holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes — and Christian wasn’t shy about taking responsibility for posting it.

“I stole her phone…..she’s all I’ve ever wanted since I was 22. She’s all I’ve ever needed. She’s going to be so mad I posted this. #iloveher,” he wrote.

Rovsek’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Although Rovsek has yet to officially comment on the photo, in the post’s comments section she appeared to reveal that she thought Christian’s message was “Sweet.”

“…this is SWEET! And wow so many kind comments…. TY,” Rosvek apparently commented.

Replying to another fan, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star attempted to shed some light on how Christian had posted the photo. “I think he took my iPad and I’m sure he’s just playing a joke on me,” she wrote.

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, Rovsek, 37, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage back in October.

The couple, who appeared on season 9 of the Bravo reality show, share two sons, Kingston, 5, and Preston, 7.