Gilmore Girls' Liza Weil Finalizes Divorce from Paul Adelstein

Liza Weil and Paul Adelstein’s divorce has been finalized.

On Wednesday, a judge signed off on the Gilmore Girls alum and Prison Break actor’s divorce documents, which were filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by PEOPLE.

The former couple, who both starred on ABC’s Scandal (Weil as Amanda Tanner and Adelstein as Leo Bergen), wed in October 2006 and were married for over nine years before separating in January 2016.

She filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, according to previous documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Weil, 40 — who currently stars on How to Get Away with Murder — and Adelstein, 48 — he stars in Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce — share 7-year-old daughter, Josephine.

In June, PEOPLE confirmed that Weil and her HTGAWM costar, Charlie Weber, have been dating since summer 2016.

“I enjoy it quite a bit,” Weber, 39,said on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast in July.

“We’re very like-minded when it comes to our approach to acting,” Weber explained to Von and Weiss. “We’re two actors who are very dedicated to what they do and have a very easy time separating who we are and who we are as characters.”