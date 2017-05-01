Live with Kelly Fan Favorite Richard Curtis Thanks Supporters After Ryan Seacrest Pick Revealed

He was so close!

Live‘s favorite high school teacher, Richard Curtis, is graciously thanking fans for all of their support these past few months. On Monday, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would be sitting beside Kelly Ripa as her full-time co-host — a seat that Curtis has filled on multiple occasions during Ripa’s year-long search for a permanent co-host.

Taking to Instagram, the father of two shared a heartfelt message to all his supporters and congratulated Seacrest on the coveted position.

“Congrats to @ryanseacrest who became the luckiest man in showbiz (again) and got announced as @kellyripa’s new cohost on @livekelly,” he wrote. “I just wanted to give every person who has been following my journey a huge thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown.”

“This has been an experience of a lifetime, and don’t plan on ending this here,” Curtis continued. “Please stay tuned everyone, this is just the beginning. Thanks for being awesome. Summer break is in a month so I’m available to fill in still @livekelly@gellman @livekelly :)”

The high school teacher from Perkasie, Pennsylvania, won a social media contest to co-host Live for one day in early October. He was so good that Ripa and the Live producers decided to have him back on multiple occasions — and he nailed the job each time.

“Honestly, so excited to be back in that chair! Hosting that show was incredible and I’m ready to show America the guy they saw is who I really am! Blessed!” Curtis previously gushed on Instagram. “This is all because my wife rocks and made me do it!!! Thanks Boo!!!”

We have a feeling we will be seeing a lot more of Curtis on television in the near future.

Live with Kelly & Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).