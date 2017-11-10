Victim in Crash with Little Women's Melissa Hancock Was USCG Member en Route to Pick Up Wife

The victim in the fatal car crash with Little Women: Atlanta‘s Melissa Hancock was a member of the United States Coast Guard who was on his way to pick up his wife.

Early Sunday morning, Hancock — who appeared in a few episodes of season 2 of the Lifetime reality series — was allegedly driving westbound on the I-264 in the eastbound lanes when her 2011 Cadillac struck Daniel Dill’s 2009 Mazda head on. Dill was transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital, where he died of his injuries Sunday. He was 29.

Dill’s sister, Kelly Vazquez, tells PEOPLE that he served in the USCG as an Information Systems Technician 2nd Class and had been a member of the Coast Guard since graduating from Kingsway Regional High School.

“Daniel was well-liked by his coworkers and commanding officers. He was goofy and funny and always up for a laugh,” Vazquez says. “He loved spending time with his family, especially his wife and dogs.”

After graduation from the Coast Guard, Dill was stationed in Portsmouth, Virginia, where he met his wife, Natalia, whom he married Oct. 15, 2010.

On Saturday, Vazquez says Natalia was out celebrating her birthday with friends, and Dill arranged to pick his wife up later so that “she didn’t drink and drive.”

While Dill was en route to get Natalia, his vehicle was struck by Hancock’s car. After the crash, Hancock, 25, was charged and arrested with DUI/maiming and driving the wrong way. Hancock’s “blood alcohol content tested at 0.112 percent two hours after the crash,” authorities told CBS News.

“He was the type of man who would do anything and everything to help others,” Vazquez addsof her late brother. ” Just recently he had returned from Puerto Rico where he was assisting with the hurricane relief efforts.”

Dill will be buried with military honors on Saturday, CBS reports.