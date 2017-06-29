New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

Hey everyone! Only two more blogs left! Lucky for you, they are the craziest episodes we’ve had.

Speaking of crazy, we left off on the boat of infidelity. If anyone is ready to get off this boat, it’s me. I wish there was an “intervention” over what we are all hearing. Hearing Briana getting stepped on by Matt again is making my ears bleed. The last thing I want to do is butt in again to protect Briana and have the tables turn on me when it’s actually their own marriage problem. Personally, Briana needs friends — and help. Her self confidence is so low that she feels Matt is the best she can get.

What you didn’t see in the footage was that Matt was yak’n about how his family never trusted her and they made him an extra bank account for a rainy day like this. Plus, he doesn’t get enough sex, etc. … puke, etc. How twisted and messed up are you to tell your wife that in front of everyone? Then, Briana is acting like there are things she needs to change! GIRL — he just admitted to cheating on you!!!!!!! Get me off this boat, I’m feeling less intelligent just hearing all of Briana’s ignorance!

Thank goodness for being back home. Being with my children is where I feel the most alive. I’m never wanting to miss a milestone in their lives.

As much as I want to have yet another opinion about Tonya getting engaged, I’m stepping away and letting her figure it out. Since 2000, I’ve thought she would marry this man, and since then, I go back and forth. The only thing that matters is their happiness. Believe it or not, I care for both Tonya and Kerwin. I’m curious about what Angelique thinks about this soon-to-be engagement?

Gelato with Jasmine … not so sweet. Ironic that the one person that I’ve done nothing to wanted to have the notorious intervention. Girl, bye. What was I addicted to? Arguing? I’m fighting for something that I feel strongly about and you’re fighting me because I’m fighting? Huh??? Don’t get me wrong, I love Jasmine, but pick your battles. Why fight for other people’s issues? It’s exhausting and frankly not worth your oxygen!

Here’s the truth. Do I care about Christy? No. Do I care if we are good or bad? No! Honestly I’m just over holding on to resentment. The fact that Christy got a taste of what I went through with the bar fight “concussion” fiasco, and can’t let this video that she did go, is just as dumb as us being friends.

Elena backing up Christy is just a sad excuse for her having issues with me. She doesn’t give two hoots about Christy!!! Elena just doesn’t know how to voice to me how she really feels. Even hearing her state that she wouldn’t have apologized to me if she didn’t think I had cancer … well I don’t, so why do you pretend to be my friend? The layer of fake on a real friend sucks the most. It makes me question if she really is a real friend. Personally, this trickles back to DWTS. She hasn’t been okay with me since then. Will she ever? I don’t know!

Season finale is next week, so don’t stop now! Thanks for listening!

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.