New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

Welcome, welcome to my crazy inside rant on Little Women! We have all the behind-the-scenes stuff and even a few personal notes this week. In this episode, it’s pretty obvious what the drinking game word is … BOOK! Please drink responsibly because drinking every time you hear “book” may not be the smartest choice.

I’ve been discussing writing a book for almost three years now. It’s been a long journey, but the timing of my life feels right! This book basically takes you on a journey of my struggles, my experiences and how I turned out to be Terra. We talk about my childhood, crazy job experiences, Little Women, family and even Dancing with the Stars! Not everyone is going to like it, but some are hopefully going to love it. My goal is to share a version of life that is different from a 4’2″ perspective. Fingers crossed that my book makes you think, cry, laugh, drop your jaw and even dry-heave. That’s right, dry-heave! You’ll have to read it to understand. And guess what … it’s official! You can now pre-order Fierce at Four Foot Two.

Okay, onto the episode! Speaking of dry-heaving, that’s what Christy’s M$&get video did to me. I was appalled that someone who preaches about how hurtful and disgusting the M-word is could do a video like this. Was it the smartest thing to bring up before she signed my book release? No way! It was a dumb reaction to being flabbergasted by the crude video.

Words have the ability to stab you and this word, amongst others, did just that growing up. It makes you feel alienated and there are few words like that in our society referring to a disability that people use regularly. Heck, I’m diagnosed with dwarfism, but instead of being called “dwarf,” I’d prefer TERRA!

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Bottom line … MIDGET is offensive to me as well as most of the little people community. When you’re drinking, people say “drink responsibly.” Well I’d like to personally say “talk responsibly.”

Y’all, Penny is two! What is going on? You blink and she’s going to be in kindergarten! It’s beautiful and scary that she’s growing up so fast. Her world is so happy, and I freak out thinking about Penny being made fun of with the same ignorant words. We are in such a hate-filled time right now. Ariana Grande’s concert bringing people together with a love for music and then getting bombed just proves how much hate there is.

As a mother, I want to protect my kids in every way possible, and always stand up for what I believe in. It may be catty and a bit obnoxious in the way I do that, but it’s real. Sending prayers to all all of the families affected by the bombing in England. I finally know how important family is because of my husband and my unconditional loving children.

This was a completely different kind of blog, but hopefully you enjoyed it and look forward to more next week? 😉 It’s not everyday that you get to share your opinion with the world. When you do get the chance to, make it mean something. Thank you.

Little Women: LA airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.