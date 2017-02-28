Terra Jolé's Breast Cancer Fears: Little Women: LA Star and Mom of Two Under 2 Awaits Prognosis

As she danced her way into America’s hearts on Dancing with the Stars last season, Terra Jolé was dealing with terrifying issues related to her health behind the scenes.

“Being on Dancing with the Stars had been an adventure of a lifetime, but it also led me to find something that may alter my life forever,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively about the physical pain she faced while competing on the show.

The star, who has two young children with her husband Joe Gnoffo, says her breast “began to discharge blood” during her pregnancy “weeks prior to filming” the new season of Little Women: LA. After a series of tests and a biopsy, Jolé’s doctors “found something that may be cancerous,” she says of the possibility of breast cancer.

Jolé, who adds that cancer runs in her family, is currently waiting to receive a diagnosis. “I’m praying that everything will come back negative,” she says. “I don’t want the burden of a health crisis to affect my children or husband.”

Jolé and Gnoffo officially became a family of four last August when they welcomed their son Grayson Vincent. The star gave birth to their first child, Penelope Charlevoix, in March 2015.

Earlier on Tuesday, the star shed tears on Access Hollywood while discussing her time on DWTS. “I love my children and I don’t want to get emotional, but it’s just so difficult having that will to not give up no matter how hurt you are,” she said on the entertainment show. “You’ll see the journey along this season. I had multiple hernias … definitely dancing was difficult.”

