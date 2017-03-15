New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

It’s hard to start the episode and see my family drama right off the bat. Doing Dancing with the Stars was an honor, but it also put a lot of stress on my family. No one knows the half.

When it comes to Christy, it’s really crazy to see the chaos that she’s having to deal with and I honestly wish her good health.

Seeing Elena and Briana in the sex shop is a much-needed distraction from all the stress all of us are going through. They have me dying. The last thing that I want to think about is Briana’s sex life, but it’s nice to hear she’s working on her marriage. Question though … what is Matt doing?

And … another baby, Briana? Really? Girl, bye.

Anyway, Elena still having issues with me doesn’t make sense. The dance has ended, and I’m curious if our friendship has as well.

The new discovery of everyone finding out about my three hernias and my ripped diastases has people in a tizzy, but I followed all of my doctor’s orders and I feel like everyone just needs to relax.

Later in the episode, I’m not sure where Jasmine went to play race cars with her husband, but it’s so fun to watch. I’m in love! What a great date! I was really hoping that it softened Chris up because a mother-in-law moving in can be drama for anyone, no matter how much you love her. I adore my mother-in-law, but it would be a stressful situation with us under the same roof.

Meanwhile, it’s hard to see Elena be so negligent to our friendship. I would love to hear her care, but instead it feels like she’s trying to teach me a lesson. How am I supposed to learn a lesson if she won’t even discuss the details?

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

But while she’s trying to figure out whether our friendship will ever be the same, I’m at home recovering from surgery. The procedure is done and man, I looked rough! I remember vividly just how horrible I felt and how grateful I was for Joe. He helped me so much through the surgery and made me realize again why I love him so much. Not being able to pick up your own children is torture, but we’re making it work.

Across town, Briana is still weighing her options when it comes to having another baby. Briana, you need another child like Matt needs another girlfriend. Harsh, but true. Fix your family before adding to your family. Just my personal opinion.

Anyhow, I love that Tonya and Briana came to support me after my surgery. They are such good friends and I’m grateful they showed love. I’m sad that Elena didn’t make it, and even emotional. I’m really not sure how we are going to work it out from here.

Next week’s episode looks amazing and filled with drama. Don’t miss it!

Little Women: LA airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.