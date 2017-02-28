'It Gives Me That Feeling of Anxiety': Little Women: LA's Terra Jolé Says She's Battling Potentially Life-Changing 'Health Issues'

New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

It’s incredible that we are already starting the crazy world of season six! There’s going to be drama, tears and laughter … with a side of screaming because what would Little Women be without some screaming?! When we were shooting this episode, it was towards the end of my journey on Dancing with The Stars. It feels like years ago, but wildly enough, it was only a few short months. And SO much happened in that short amount of time.

Holy bananas, it looked like Jasmine had an exact replica of a basketball in her belly! I can’t express enough how much I love her oldest, Mason. His laugh is so contagious and hearing his energetic opinions is the best. I love that Jaz brought diapers to the hospital. That was one thing I didn’t have my first pregnancy and made sure that I had my second pregnancy! Go diapers, go!

We are also submersed into life with all of the women together again! Due to my crazy schedule, I was not able to join the ladies when they started going out again. Watching back, it’s bizarre hearing other people talk about your health concerns without you being present. It’s not that I don’t want to be friends with Bri, but we have said a lot of hurtful things that make it seem like we still aren’t where we were in our friendship. Throughout the season, you’ll see Bri and I have our ups and downs. Since we’re still filming, I’m hoping there will be no more downs … only ups from here! Stay tuned!

Forgive me for saying this, but I usually fast-forward Christy. Life is too short to get involved.

But then … baby shower! Briana did a great job in planning the baby shower! Even though I never received a call/text about the event like she says I did, I’m happy she made Jasmine happy. Jasmine deserves the best. She is a one-of-a-kind friend that I love getting to know more and more. Glad she’s having/had a boy! More boyfriends for Penelope to pick from. Lol.

I’m having a bit of depression watching the episode to be honest — only because it brings back emotions that I had dealing with my health, my family and my friends. I’m sad I never made it to the finals with Sasha. I remember vividly what it felt like being eliminated. Plus, sadly, I’m still going through health issues that may change my path in life. Hearing how concerned everyone is melts my heart and yet gives me that overwhelming feeling of anxiety all over again.

I’ll never forget that rehearsal with Tonya coming in. Seeing Tonya go through Bell’s Palsy made me want to cry. Neither Sasha nor I knew what to say. I had been hiding things from my friends and my dance partner because I didn’t want them to worry. It was like both worlds collided at that rehearsal and I wasn’t pumping the breaks fast enough for them to stop! Tonya and I both were going through serious health scares — never an experience you want to bond over with your best friend.

Elena, on the other hand, took me by surprise in a different way. The fact that she had the audacity to judge me as a mother for staying in the competition hurt me beyond words. I can’t believe she was going to make me the godmother of her twins, then she revoked the offer. It’s not that I was a bad friend, I was a busy friend — with little to no time for anything other than pumping for my newborn son and sleeping when I wasn’t dancing. Stay tuned to see how we work out our differences this season … IF we work them out.

This season is teaching me many life lessons. I’m honored that I get to be a part of it and yet horrified that the world will see secrets unfold.

Thanks for letting me join you!

Terra