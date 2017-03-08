'It Was So Hard to Face Cameras Coming Home': Little Women LA's Terra Jolé Is Focusing on Her Health After Emotional DWTS Journey

New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

Oh my goodness, it’s only the second episode and we are already in so deep! So, here comes another episode of Little Women: LA.

We jump right into Briana and Matt working out. Hilarious! Honestly, Briana looks great already. She’s got an awesome body that popped right back into pre-pregnancy shape.

I have so many questions for her this episode. Like, are you going to give up on music again, Briana? What if someone doesn’t like your music, can you handle the comments, Briana? Matt, did my ears just hear that you want to fight? You, the man that has been arrested for violence, wants to fight at age 40? Right when I think I have the two of them figured out, they bounce off the wall and turn upside down. Who knows what’s next — maybe Elena will say she wants to make clothes again?! Tonya will announce she’s pregnant?! Let’s get weird!

When it comes to Christy having surgery, I wouldn’t wish any harm on her, ever. I honestly hope she feels better. The best part of this segment is seeing doctors that really know a lot about little people. Cedars is one of the most informed places a little person could go to have surgery. People fly in from around the nation, and sometimes around the globe, to be seen by these special doctors, so it’s safe to say, she’s in good hands.

Next, it’s back to my two worlds colliding. It just won’t stop. I remember this day at Dancing with The Stars rehearsal vividly. I remember how it was the start of the week and Sasha and I still didn’t have squat down for our dance routine. I’m sure he has a completely different experience this season with Simone. Ha! My experience was that we never quite got into a groove until Thursday or Friday on any given week, so things were frustrating!

When Tonya came to give me the “Elena speech,” I was kind of over it. It was like I was listening to a broken record. Doctors had advised me that I was okay to keep dancing, so why couldn’t everyone just chill out!!!!? Tonya, look at yourself in the mirror. I’m not the only one that needs to take care of herself! It hurt me that she would go there, when she’s not resting either. She’s going 100 percent and judging others when they try to do the same.

That scene was hard to watch back, so I’m glad when we moved on to Jasmine. It’s so amazing watching her in her final days of pregnancy and her sharing her experience with postpartum depression was touching. I never knew that about her and I understand entirely what she went through because I experienced the same emotions after having Penelope.

Side note: Briana, just because you have a wacko as a husband doesn’t mean you’re experiencing postpartum depression.

As far as Tonya and Elena in icy hell … this doesn’t look like my kind of girl meet up. They both look like newborn babies being quarantined. It’s sad hearing them talk about me like I’m the worst person in the world, though. I wish they both understood that this wasn’t a forever job and it was something my heart needed to finish.

But I don’t have time to dwell on what they can’t understand … it’s back to rehearsals and the girls come and visit me … except Elena, of course. But guess who is there and decides to confront me about not inviting her to the dances? Briana, Briana, Briana. I’ll invite you. Let’s try the game of trust and see how it turns out.

Meanwhile, Jasmine is going through it and I get it. It’s so hard the last few weeks of pregnancy. I’ve been there and feel for her and Chris during this crazy time. But I know that as long as they’re together, they can get through anything.

Soooo, towards the end of the episode, things start getting a little crazy … well, crazier than usual. This comedy club that the girls went to … was it supposed to be funny? It’s so weird hearing someone’s version of funny about the “M” word. This woman Lila must be emotionally unstable. She can cry just sitting down with complete strangers talking about the “M” word being funny? Weirdo!

I listen to Brad Williams’ comedy about little people and I really deep-tummy laugh, but I was pretty appalled by this version of comedy. Just my personal opinion!

The ending of this episode … not so funny. I don’t want to dwell on my Dancing with the Stars elimination too much. I feel like the episode gives you a complete understanding of how I was feeling. It was so hard to face cameras coming home. All I wanted to do was put my head on my pillow and sleep for a week! I’m just glad that I can now focus on my health and my family. My husband helped me out this entire run and now it’s my turn to help him out.

Thanks for tuning into my blog this week!

Terra

Little Women: LA airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.