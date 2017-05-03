Terra Jolé Opens Up About Her 'Faded' Friendship with a Little Women: LA Costar: 'I'm Truly Crushed'

New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

Welcome to another review of Little Women: LA. The drinking game this episode is every time you hear someone say, “God,” including “godparents, oh God,” etc. etc.

Speaking of godparents, I’m truly crushed that my relationship with Elena has faded. In the episode, Elena mentions that after Dancing with the Stars, we never talked like we used to — but the phone lines work both ways. We are both to blame for our lack of communication, but conveniently Elena is upset that I’m not calling as much. This makes it easy for her to appoint someone else as a godparent. I’m truly happy for Jasmine and know that she and Chris will make great godparents.

My BOOK! I’m both scared and excited to write this book. Many things that are intimate and hit home are disclosed, plus behind the scenes details on the Little Women. Question is: will everyone sign off? Stay tuned to find out. And don’t bet any money on this one. Briana will come out with her book when Matt and I hook up … a.k.a NEVER. Her two-year plan should be called the “never gonna happen plan.” Please hold the hate mail.

FROM COINAGE: Top 5 Most Expensive Movie Collectibles

Let the record state: Briana and I did not magically become friends again. When you have nobody in your life and your child is going through these probing visits with doctors, it’s nice to have someone to talk to. Someone to answer the unknown questions that doctors with no previous little person experience are clueless with. I wish Briana well with Maverick and hopefully I helped guide her in the right direction.

Kerwin and Tonya already talk to each other like they’ve been married 20-plus years. Unfortunately, in their case, that’s not a compliment. I think they both lack positive compliments and affirmations about what’s good in their relationship, which leads them to instead complain bitterly, regularly and take one another for granted. Communication is truly key here.

Finally, it feels like I’m getting my life in order again. Yes, I’m taking on a book, but I get to write it from home! I get to write it with my kids tugging at my ankles. My children are the gasoline to my car. I can’t run without them in my life. With that said, thank you for listening to my rant on this episode of Little Women: LA!

Little Women: LA airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.