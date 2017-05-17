New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

Welcome to another week of insight into my thoughts on the latest Little Women: LA episode! There is more drama in this one episode than there has been in any episode before. Everyone is mad at someone, it seems, so this drinking game will not be about a word. Instead, every time one of us starts yelling, you drink! Lol! I’m pretty sure you won’t be putting your glass down much.

Let’s start with good news! I AM CANCER FREE! I remember what it was like waiting for the doctor’s office to call me and how, no matter what I tried to do, I couldn’t help but think about what the results were. I couldn’t help but think about how I was going to handle being a mom and going through everything medically. Having hernia surgery was nothing compared to what I could have been faced with. I have such respect for families that do have to go through fighting cancer. I can’t stress enough that if you feel there’s an issue, don’t wait until you turn 40 to get your mammogram. Don’t be embarrassed, think about yourself and your health not only for your future, but your family’s future as well.

Okay, next, the fashion show debacle was nonstop. Honestly, Jasmine deserved to walk in Tonya’s fashion show more than I did. Jasmine continuously supported Tonya, and never questioned or hesitated about any of Tonya’s fashion choices. When Tonya didn’t ask Jasmine, even I felt bad for Jasmine. What you didn’t see is that Tonya brought a bottle of tequila to take her very first shot with Jasmine after she apologized. Unfortunately, Tonya never had the opportunity to apologize, so she never took her first shot. Maybe next time?

Elena, Elena, Elena. I’m still lost. It boggles my mind that we can make up so fast. Is it authentic? Was it a sympathy makeup? The last thing that I want to do with Elena is move forward on fake promises and a fake reality. I really feel like there’s a chance that the cancer scare is the only reason we moved forward. Don’t get me wrong, I want to move forward, but I want us to sort out our problems first. Have we? Personally, I think not, but you’ll have to tune in for what’s to come.

I love my family so much and feel blessed that I even get to write this blog knowing that I’m healthy and their mama isn’t going anywhere. Thanks for reading and tune in next Tuesday on Lifetime!

Little Women: LA airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.