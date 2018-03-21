From the breakdowns to a breakup, Little Women: LA is back to bring the drama.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at season 7 the Lifetime reality show, Tonya Banks reveals to her fellow castmates that she’s “no longer in a relationship” with her fiancé Kerwin Johnson, who proposed to her on the finale of season 6, and is seen giving him back what looks to be her engagement ring.

“Do you feel like it’s the right decision?” Christy Gibel asks Banks, to which she responds, “I feel conflicted.”

In another scene, Banks can be seen telling Kerwin, “I don’t want you to leave,” but he replies, “This is my life you’re f—— with.”

It seems things aren’t going smoothly for Elena Gant and her husband, Preston — who she shares twin sons Kairo and Xavier with — either when she tells him that they “need to refinance” their house.

“With the mortgage and kids, I just want to make sure I can afford everything,” Gant tells her husband, and later breaks down while telling Jasmine Arteaga Sorge, “I have to provide for my family, and I’m struggling.”

When it comes to Gibel’s family, there’s no shortage of drama there either after Gibel’s daughter Autumn tells her mother that she wants to move out.

“Autumn just needs to grow up,” Gibel tells her husband, Todd. “We need to lay down the rules.”

Tensions start to heat up between longtime friends Banks and Terra Jolé when they get into an argument over Jolé creating her own moscato wine, and the clip ends with a blowout fight between Gant and Arteaga Sorge.

As Gant storms off, she says, “I don’t need anyone.”

Little Women: LA season 7 premieres March 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.