Inside Little Women: LA Star Jasmine Arteaga Sorge's First Moments Bonding with Newborn Son Benjamin

Meet Little Women: LA’s newest star!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of the Lifetime reality show, Jasmine Arteaga Sorge is in the hospital just moments after giving birth and welcoming her second son, Benjamin Michael.

“After a few hours of surgery, my baby boy is finally here,” Sorge says in the clip.

Little Benjamin arrived on Dec. 1, weighing 8 lbs. and measuring 21 in.

“No wonder why I had such a rough pregnancy,” Sorge continues. “My baby is a big boy.”

The clip shows Sorge’s first moments cuddling with her newborn son and asking him what name he likes.

“I think we’re going to go with Benjamin,” she decides. “You kind of look like a Benjamin to mama.”

Sorge and her husband Chris already share son Mason, and they couldn’t look happier with their new bundle of joy.

“I’m so overjoyed right now,” Sorge gushes. “This pregnancy was not easy but holding this little angel makes it all worth it.”

In February, Sorge told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement: “I don’t know what I’ve done in my life to deserve to be mommy to my beautiful boys, but I will spend a lifetime dedicating everything to them.”

“Benjamin is the perfect addition to our family and Mason is the perfect big brother,” she added. “I can’t wait to watch these two grow up together and be best friends.”

Little Women: LA airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.