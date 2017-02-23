Little Women: LA Star Jasmine Arteaga Sorge Welcomes Son Benjamin Michael

And then there were four!

Little Women: LA star Jasmine Arteaga Sorge and her husband Chris welcomed their second child, Benjamin Michael, on Dec. 1, and Sorge says it was “love at first sight.”

“My little man instantly took my breath away,” Sorge tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “My husband and I are thrilled to finally announce Benji’s birth to share him with the incredible Little Women fans this season.”

Little Benjamin was born weighing 8 lbs. and measuring 21 in.

“I don’t know what I’ve done in my life to deserve to be mommy to my beautiful boys, but I will spend a lifetime dedicating everything to them.”

The family was all smiles as Jasmine, Chris and their toddler Mason posed for pictures with the infant. Little Mason donned a sweet smirk as he held his new little brother in one photo.

“Benjamin is the perfect addition to our family and Mason is the perfect big brother,” Sorge says of her sons in the statement. “I can’t wait to watch these two grow up together and be best friends.”

A rep confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE exclusively in June, noting that the hair stylist was “thrilled” to add to her family.

Little Women: L.A. premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

