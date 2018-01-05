Briana Renee has filed for divorce from Matt Grundhoffer, her husband of three years, PEOPLE confirms.

The Little Women: LA star married Grundhoffer on April 19, 2015 and separated last fall. She cited irreconcilable differences in her filing and is seeking child and spousal support, reports TMZ, who was first to break the news. Renee and Grundhoffer share an 18-month-old son, Maverick Jax. Renee is also mother to an 8-year-old daughter, Leiana, with her ex-husband Leif Manson, and Grundhoffer has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship.

PEOPLE can also confirm that Renee, 35, filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Grundhoffer, 41, in December, alleging verbal abuse and death threats, as well as alleging that he made disturbing and explicit sexual proposals to another woman. The judge granted Renee the restraining order, ordering Grundhoffer to stay 100 yards away from Renee and their son. She has also been awarded full custody of Maverick for the time being.

A source close to the reality star tells PEOPLE Renee is “staying strong and focusing on what is most important to her: her two babies as well as her mental and physical health.”

“She just wants to move past all of this,” says the source. “She’s asking for privacy as she continues to heal and seek closure. She extends her thoughts of strength to all victims of domestic violence and sexual harassment.”

In the restraining order filing obtained by PEOPLE, Renee alleges Grundhoffer verbally abused her at least twice in November, calling her a “c—,” “stupid piece of s—” and a “worthless bitch.”

She also alleges in the filing that Grundhoffer “frequently gets drunk” and “threatens violence and suicide” when he is. According to the documents, she alleges that he threatened to ” ‘kill everyone in the house,’ meaning my daughter and myself, and take our son” in April 2017 and in June implied he was going to kill himself. “Matthew has taken a bottle of alcohol and a gun when he left the house telling me that I will never see him again. Matthew stated, ‘My life is a waste, and my sons are better off without me.’ It was implied that he was gong to commit suicide,” the filing states.



Renee also alleges her husband has threatened to take their son.

According to the documents, Renee alleges she discovered messages between Grundhoffer and another woman, which she claims were “sexually explicit and disturbing” and allegedly “involved bestiality and proposals of sex acts with minor children, including the proposal of involving sex acts with Matthew’s minor child, age 12, from a previous relationship.”

Renee and Grundhoffer’s marriage — and his infidelity — was often a source of controversy on the Lifetime series, with the reality star’s friends urging her to leave her husband.

Renee announced her separation from Grundhoffer in November on Instagram.

“After 3 years, and bringing the most handsome little boy into this world, we have come to the end of our marriage,” she said. “We rode til the wheels fell off, and now I’m only focusing on being the best mama…#BrianaRenee#proudmama #lifehappens.”

