Awkward! Asta Claims Emily Is 'Playing Hardball' in Their Bar Business Deal in Little Women: Dallas Sneak Peek

Little women, big drama!

Friendships are tested on the new season of Little Women: Dallas as drama unfolds between the show’s stars Bri Barlup, Emily Fernandez, Asta Young, Amanda Loy, Tiffani Chance and Caylea Woodbury.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the cast hits the racetrack, and Young gets real about how her idea of starting a bar with her husband was stolen by Fernandez.

“Right now, it’s kind of just awkward,” Young explains to Loy and Chance. “She basically wants 70 percent and we only get 30 percent. I’m not taking that.”

She continues: “I understand where she’s coming from because she’s handing out most of the money, but at the same time we will be the ones working it, we’re the ones building it, the ones putting it together … and it’s our idea.”

Loy sympathetically agrees: “A real friend wouldn’t try to screw you over.”

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Young was in the middle of looking into locations for the bar and was about to close on the perfect spot when Fernandez beat her to it.

“I’m bummed that we couldn’t come to an agreement with Emily,” says Young. “It felt like she was playing hardball and not willing to negotiate at all. We were so close to making our dream a reality, but now we’re back to square one.”

The tension is clear as Fernandez joins Young and the other women in their seats to watch the races.

The upcoming season will follow the two as they work out their business deal — and their friendship.

Little Women: Dallas premieres Wednesday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.