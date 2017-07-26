It’s Little Women gone wild.

On the new season of Little Women: Couples Retreat, stars from the hit drama-filled franchise head to Puerto Rico to (hopefully) work on their issues.

While staying at the El Conquistador, the couples — Briana and Matt, Tonya and Kerwin, Christy and Todd, Tiny Twinz Andrea and Amanda and their boyfriends Chris and Jordan, Lila and Brian, and Jazmin and David — are put through a series of exercises and guided by relationship expert Hasani Pettiford.

In an exclusive First Look at the upcoming season, the reality stars are seen engaging in couples yoga, hitting piñatas and even twerking. But beyond the fun, emotions also run high for the couples.

Andrea is seeing screaming at her boyfriend Chris, Brianna sheds tears as she talks about her trust being violated and various fights ensue between the women and even the men.

Little Women: LA Couples Retreat premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.