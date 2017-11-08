Little Women: Atlanta's Melissa Hancock Arrested for DUI in Fatal Car Crash

Melissa Hancock, who was featured on Little Women: Atlanta, has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in a fatal car crash over the weekend.

On Saturday, Virginia State Police responded at around 2 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash involving a wrong way driver in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Virginia State Police’s public relations director confirmed to PEOPLE.

Hancock, 25, was allegedly driving westbound on the I-264 in the eastbound lanes when her 2011 Cadillac struck Daniel Dill’s 2009 Mazda head on. Dill was transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital where he died of his injuries on Sunday. He was 29.

After the crash, Hancock, who appeared in a few episodes of season 2 of the Lifetime reality series, was charged and arrested with DUI/maiming and driving the wrong way, TMZ first reported. She was taken to the Virginia Beach Jail and received no bond.

Hancock’s case will be further reviewed by the Commonwealth Attorney for additional charges.

Lifetime had no comment.