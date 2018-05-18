Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff Denies Split from Girlfriend Caryn Chandler

Matt Roloff is setting the record straight.

The Little People, Big World family patriarch denied in an Instagram comment this week that and he and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, have broken up.

“I just read it yesterday. Maybe it’s not true I don’t think it’s been confirmed by Matt. I guess it’s their business but that’s the article I read anyway,” an Instagram user commented on a poolside photo of Roloff, referencing a report that the couple had parted ways.

Roloff, whose Instagram profile picture is currently one of himself and Chandler, responded, “No it’s fake news. We did not break up. :)).”

Chandler, who has long been an employee at Roloff Farms, and Roloff made their relationship public on the last season of LPBW, according to GoodHousekeeping.

“Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she’s run it for 10 years,” Roloff said on a recent episode of the TLC reality series, according to the outlet. “She tries to get Amy as involved as she can. There was awkwardness a little bit, but we’re all kind of finding our way.”

“I enjoy her immensely,” he said about Chandler. “Whether we’re working or whether we’re relaxing, we have a great time together.”

The reality star and father of four — he shares sons Jeremy, 28, Zach, 28, and Jacob, 21, and daughter Molly, 24, with ex-wife Amy Roloff — has also shared multiple images of himself and Chandler — who is mom to daughter Brittany — on social media, including a sweet family Christmas photo and a snap taken at dinner with their kids.

“Caryn and I out for dinner last night with zach, Tori, Jackson and Caryn’s daughter Brittany,” he captioned a February photo of the couple. “Good times — we all got to take turns playing with Jackson. :))).”

