Zach Roloff Worries That His Baby Boy Might Be 'Bullied' If He's Born a Little Person in New Little People, Big World Supertease

Lots of changes are on the horizon for the Roloff family!

In a PEOPLE exclusive supertease of the upcoming season 12 of TLC’s Little People, Big World, audiences can expect to see numerous highs and lows that the family encounters.

“Tori’s pregnant. We’re going to have a baby in May!” Zach, 26, says in the clip, which showcases himself and his wife, Tori Roloff, assembling a crib. “I’m feeling prepared. I’m ready!”

Although Tori is “very, very excited” to welcome her first child — a son due in May — she admittedly does “not feel prepared one iota.”

And Zach and Tori aren’t the only ones who have a bun in the oven — his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, and sister-in-law, Audrey Roloff, are also expecting a baby (a girl)!

“My babies are having babies. What in the world?!” matriarch Amy Roloff exclaims as she hugs her son while rejoicing about the news.

The new season will also focus on Amy’s relationship with her beau, Chris. “We have a great time together,” she admits.

Though parts of Amy feel that she’s in love with Chris, another part of her says “be very careful,” she tells a friend.

But while eating dinner one night with her boyfriend, the mother of four’s face showcases her disappointment when Chris says that he’s “just [taking] it as it comes” in reference to the future of their relationship.

Viewers will also see Amy’s ex-husband and family patriarch Matt Roloff begin his new and blooming romance with farm manager, Karen, who has worked for the LPBW star for years.

In addition to all of the exciting news, audiences will also witness some hardships that the family faces, including Zach’s worry that his unborn child will be a little person.

“Are you guys going to find out if you’re having a [little person]?” Jeremy asks Zach.

“What am I going to say? ‘Oh yeah, I want a dwarf baby? I can’t wait for that kid to be bullied,’ ” Zach responds.

While speaking with his mother, Zach reveals that after the couple’s visit to the doctor, they were told that “all the limbs are measuring below average” on their son.

In an attempt to comfort Zach, Amy tells him, “everything’s going to be fine with the baby.”

“I hope so,” says Zach.

Little People Big World returns Tuesday, May 2 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.