Engagements, Weddings & Babies, Oh My! The Little People, Big World Family's Sweetest Moments

NEXT STOP: PARENTHOOD

The Little People, Big World star and his wife Audrey announced they were expecting their first child in February 2017, they shared on YouTube, Instagram and Audrey’s blog.

"The secret is out… I'm going to be a dad!" Jeremy captioned an Instagram photo of the couple holding up a miniature version of the hooded brown jackets they're wearing, along with a series of ultrasound snapshots.