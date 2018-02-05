TV
Engagements, Weddings & Babies, Oh My! The Little People, Big World Family's Sweetest Moments
From graduating college to becoming parents, the Roloff “kids” — Molly, 24, twins Zach and Jeremy, 27, and Jacob, 21 — have experienced plenty of milestones through the years
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE
Matt and Amy Roloff's youngest child, Jacob, is engaged! The 21-year-old Little People, Big World star announced he and longtime girlfriend Isabel are getting married, breaking the news on Instagram in January 2018. The Roloff family has come together to congratulate the couple, including Jacob's sister-in-law Tori. "I already consider this girl a sister but I can't wait for the day it becomes official," she posted on Instagram. "[Isabel] is such a light in this world and her enthusiasm and love of life is simply contagious. I love you both so much."
BIG DAY
In August 2017, Molly — the family's only daughter — tied the knot with fiancé Joel Silvius in an intimate ceremony on the family farm in Oregon. Here, Amy and Molly are pictured at the bride-to-be's bridal shower.
RING THE ALARM
He liked it, so he put a ring on it! Amy snapped a selfie with Molly, who showed off her engagement ring in the sweet mother-daughter shot.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Back when they were merely boyfriend and girlfriend, Molly and longtime love Joel spent time with the Roloff family matriarch — and documented their outings together with plenty of selfies.
SELFIE LOVE
Parents and ex-spouses Matt and Amy Roloff came together for a farm shoot with daughter Molly, son Zach and his wife Tori, and son Jeremy and his wife Audrey. Jacob and his now-fiancée Isabel Sofia couldn't make the family photo op, but have graced plenty of others ...
FAMILY PORTRAIT
… like this one! Jacob and Isabel joined in on the fun at their family farm, which had two special visitors: Zach and Tori's son Jackson and Jeremy and Audrey's daughter Ember.
CHRISTMAS CUTIE
Jeremy and wife Audrey, who welcomed daughter Ember Jean in September 2017, rang in their first Christmas together as a family of three.
LADIES NIGHT
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Amy and her "girls" — Molly, Tori, Audrey and Isabel — all came together to whip up something delicious.
GRANDMA KNOWS BEST
"My day is always better when I have a little grandma time with Both Ember and Jackson!" Amy wrote, captioning pictures with her grandkids.
TOYING AROUND
"Never a dull moment hanging out with baby Jackson," Amy captioned a family pic of herself with her grandson and future daughter-in-law Isabel.
CENTER OF ATTENTION
All eyes were on Ember as mom Audrey, Jacob and Isabel fawned over the baby girl.
... AND BABY MAKES THREE
"We knew we were leaving our previous life behind, but we were okay with that," Zach told PEOPLE of welcoming son Jackson Kyle with wife Tori in May 2017. "We're not doing things on our schedule anymore. We're on Jackson time!"
OH, BABY
Tori, pictured here at nine months pregnant, posed next to father-to-be Zach. "Never looked so good!" wrote the reality star of his expectant wife.
IT'S A BOY!
Before welcoming their little bundle of joy, the couple posed for pics following their son's gender reveal.
NEXT STOP: PARENTHOOD
The Little People, Big World star and his wife Audrey announced they were expecting their first child in February 2017, they shared on YouTube, Instagram and Audrey’s blog.
"The secret is out… I'm going to be a dad!" Jeremy captioned an Instagram photo of the couple holding up a miniature version of the hooded brown jackets they're wearing, along with a series of ultrasound snapshots.
IT'S HAPPENING!
TBT to when Matt and Amy were going to be grandparents ... again! The Little People, Big World stars were gifted with the ultimate presents, courtesy of son Jeremy and daughter-in-law Audrey.
FAMILY MATTERS
Brother dearest! Jacob and Jeremy were mirror images of each other in this sibling snapshot.
CONGRATS, GRAD!
In May 2016, Jacob celebrated his older sister's major milestone: her college graduation. "My sister graduated summa cum laude — with the highest distinction — and had a job lined up literally months before school ending which is really no surprise to people who know her," Jacob wrote on Instagram, on Molly's big day. "I'm [very] proud of her."
GIRL POWER
Before Little People, Big World, running around and playing soccer ruled the Roloff kids' days, as Jacob shared on Instagram, posting a pic of sister Molly with their mom.
THE FAB FIVE
"Thank you for all the life you poured into us kids," Jeremy wrote on Instagram, captioning a too-cute throwback of the Roloff kids and their mom.
OH, BABY!
Throwing it way back! Amy posted a sweet snapshot of herself and twin sons Zach and Jeremy after their bath.
