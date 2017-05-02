Tori Roloff on Her Child Possibly Having Dwarfism: 'No Matter What Pops Out, We're Going to Love It'

As they gear up to welcome their first child into the world, Zach and Tori Roloff must prepare themselves for the possibility of giving birth to a little person.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s season premiere of Little People, Big World, the question of whether their baby will have dwarfism or not looms over the soon-to-be parents — and Tori is feeling anxious.

“Our two questions right now are the gender, and if the baby has any sort of dwarfism,” says Zach, 26, ahead of an upcoming ultrasound.

“It’s a big deal,” says Tori. “It is scary. No parent wants to hear that their child is different, no matter what that is.”

“But to me, that’s not different,” says Zach. “He’s just like me!”

While Tori maintains that the possibility is frightening to her, Zach tries to think of a better way to phrase it.

“What’s a better word than ‘scary’?” he asks. “Is it scary? Or is it nerve-racking?”

“I think as a parent it would be scary,” says Tori. “If you didn’t know anything about dwarfism and you found out your child was a dwarf, that would be scary. There are certain things that would come along with having an achondroplasia child that would be more difficult than having a child that was average height.”

Zach admits that little people do “face the risk of having more medical issues” — and reflects on his own struggles.

“I had to have leg straightening, so I had two casts on,” he recalls. “Then I had to go back into surgery sophomore year of high school, they added screws to the leg. So I’m not going to say: ‘Oh yeah, man, I wish my kid had dwarfism. All those struggles he’s going to go through? Heck yeah! Can’t wait!’ But I’m also not going to say: ‘I really hope [he’s] an average height.’ Average height kids have issues, too.”

“I feel like as a parent that would be terrifying,” says Tori. “If I wasn’t married to a dwarf, it would be scary.”

But Tori is going to be a “great mother no matter what,” insists Zach. “She’s going to adapt to whatever situation we face.”

And at the end of the day, nothing will get in the way of their love for their firstborn.

“Whatever pops out, we’re going to love it,” says Tori.

Little People, Big World returns Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.