Amy Roloff’s Trick for Easing First-Time Mom Tori’s Pre-Delivery Jitters? Adorable Baby Pics of Zach!

Tori and Zach Roloff‘s chance to welcome baby Jackson is almost here on Little People, Big World!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, fans looks back as Amy Roloff holds a small get-together for Tori before the first Roloff grandchild arrives. And what better way to celebrate than reminiscing on Zach’s childhood, complete with baby photos?

“You might not have seen what a cutie Zach was,” Amy brags. “When I go through all the old photos, I go through a lifetime, I go through all the old moments.”

The photos of Zach (whom Tori calls “the cutest thing ever”) include his first day of kindergarten where he sported a pair of plaid plants, as well as one of him playing with his twin brother, Jeremy.

“It’s fun for us to go down memory lane and embrace what’s happening and have a nice sharing moment,” says Amy.

Sharing seemed to be the theme for Tori’s mother and mother-in-law, who both open up about their own pregnancies. But Tori, who was previously uncertain about whether to have a natural birth or welcome their baby via Cesarean section, still has some jitters about her first time in the delivery room.

“I think my mom and Amy are like, ‘Here’s the bad stuff but hopefully this won’t happen to you,’ ” Tori explains. “I don’t need to hear scary stories about C-sections at the moment, I’m good.”

Despite her pre-motherhood nerves, Tori acknowledges her mother-in-law’s efforts to get the family together.

“It was really nice for Amy to get all the girls together and do something special for me,” Tori admits. “It’s nice to know that I’m supported and loved.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.