Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein are returning to reality TV, and the biggest news of the season is the family’s move to Florida!

The Little Couple stars have long lived in Houston, where Jen was the medical director of the Simulation Center at Texas Children’s Hospital and the Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Neonatology at Baylor College of Medicine.

With Jen accepting a new position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in in St. Petersburg, Florida, the couple and their two children Will, 6, and Zoey, 5, are excited to live near the beach.

I don't want summer to end! This has been a summer of wonderful Florida memories!!! #littlecouple #summertime #proudmom A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

Besides their big move, this season the family also takes their first international trip together to the United Kingdom and later to Vermont, all of course while managing the day-to-day activities like swimming lessons, karate and speech therapy.

Bill and Jen also face new parenting challenges when it comes to discipline, difficult conversations and managing “potty-talk” with their kids.

“They’ve both become more independent,” says Jen in an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere, adding with a smile: “It’s definitely hard being a parent, but that’s expected.”

The ninth season of The Little Couple premieres Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.