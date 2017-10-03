The Little Couple's Daughter Zoey Is a Bundle of Joy During Speech Therapy Lesson

The youngest member of The Little Couple family is growing up!

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode of the TLC reality show, Bill Klein and Dr. Jen Arnold‘s 5-year-old daughter Zoey heads to speech therapy — and she’s as cute as can be.

In the clip, Zoey’s speech-language pathologist of two years Anna Eifert, introduces herself before explaining what the two usually work on during their sessions.

“Zoey had been exposed to an Indian language prior to arriving in the United States, so you’re going to see some delays — that would be expected,” Eifert says of Zoey, whom Klein and Arnold adopted from an orphanage in India when she was 2 years old.

Eifert goes through a series of exercises to teach Zoey words such “snap,” “snowman” and “skate” before they move on tosome articulation tasks to help Zoey make certain sounds that she’s lacking in her speech.

“Zoey’s speech has come a really long way in the two and a half years I’ve seen her for therapy,” Eifert says. “I feel like her communication will be developmentally age-appropriate.”

“Speech therapy is lots of fun, but when you notice a child losing focus, then I’ll go ahead and switch to a different activity,” she adds. “We try to present things in a game-like format, and as long as she’s engaged in an activity, we’ll run with it.”

Luckily, Zoey is generally happy and always very engaged.

“Zoey was Zoey today — she did great,” Eifert raves. “She was her usual lively personality, who really engages in the different activities and lets you know what she likes and what she doesn’t like. It’s always fun working with her.”

The Little Couple airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.