Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein are all set to move to Florida, but the TLC stars are still missing one major thing — a new house!

“I don’t want to use the word desperate, but we’re getting closer to desperate,” Bill says in clip of the season premiere. “We have a lot to do in a very short period of time.”

The couple — along with their two kids Will, 6, and Zoey, 5 — were longtime residents of Houston, Texas, but after Arnold accepted a new position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in in St. Petersburg, Florida, they decided to pack up and head to the beach for a fresh start.

“While there might be a bit of remorse, at the end of the day, this is gong to be a good move for everybody,” says Bill. “There are so many big benefits to moving to Florida. We’ll be closer to family and they’ll have new things to explore.”

But not everyone is on board with relocating at first.

“Why do we have to move?” asks Will. “I don’t want to find new friends.” He eventually comes around comes around with big plans for living in the sunshine. “We’ll have a pool party with 99 kids,” he says. “I can’t wait!”

The Little Couple premieres Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.