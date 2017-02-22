Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz had some relationship hiccups before they walked down the aisle last August, but does that mean their marriage is in trouble?

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, Lisa Vanderpump opens up about the couple’s rocky road to the alter during this season’s Vanderpump Rules. She also revealed whether or not she thought Maloney and Schwartz’s marriage is going to make it.

“I hope so,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star says. “Again, that’s going to take a sharp turn I think next week or the week after. I really do think they needed to kind of change their attitude towards each other.”

“But you’ll see, I give them some kind of strong words of advice,” she adds of seeing their engagement play out this season.

Schwartz proposed to his longtime girlfriend in July 2015 with a “2 carat pear shape champagne diamond in 14 karat rose gold” and went on to tie the knot on wed Aug. 17 at a venue in Northern California.

The newlyweds are the second couple on the series to say, “I do.” In 2014, Scheana (Marie) Shay wed her longtime boyfriend Michael Shay on July 27 in a televised wedding. They announced their plans to divorce in November after two years of marriage.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.