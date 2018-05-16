Lisa Vanderpump Pays Tribute to Her Late Big Brother, Who Reportedly Died in Suspected Overdose

Natalie Stone
May 15, 2018 08:05 PM

Lisa Vanderpump is heartbroken over the loss of her late older brother.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star paid tribute to her only sibling, Mark Vanderpump, who unexpectedly passed away at the end of April.

“Rest In Peace big brother 💔” she captioned a photo of herself and Mark sitting beside one another at a restaurant table.

Mark was found dead at his home in Gloucestershire, England, on April 30 after a suspected drug overdose, the Daily Mail reported. The DJ was 59.

It is unknown whether the reported overdose was accidental or deliberate, according to the report.

“This has come as a shock to us all. My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this,” Lisa, 57, said in a statement to the outlet.

“He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy,” she continued. “We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time.”

