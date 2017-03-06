See Why Lisa Vanderpump Nearly Refused to Officiate Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Wedding

Should Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have pumped the brakes? Maybe so, according to Lisa Vanderpump when they asked her to officiate their wedding.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, the fiancés do everything they can to butter up Vanderpump, even sending a butler to read their request and call her “the fairest lady in the land.” But she isn’t immediately convinced to take on for such an important role.

“I’m totally overwhelmed at this point,” admits the 56-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. “I really didn’t expect this.”

As they retreat to the couch, Schwartz offers Vanderpump an explanation: “We wanted to do something special because it means a lot for you to do this for us,” he says. “Not to put pressure on you! You don’t have to say yes, but we would love it if you would.”

For her part, Vanderpump says she is worried about the couple’s prospect.

“For me to take on this responsibility, to ordain a marriage,” she explains, saying, “I take marriage very seriously. I mean very seriously.”

Vanderpump also questions the couple’s rocky path to “’til death do us part,” including a joint bachelor/bachelorette party in New Orleans that nearly ended their engagement. Says Vanderpump, “You’re getting married in a few weeks for God’s sake!”

Though fans know the couple made it to the altar, the clip ends on a tear-filled cliffhanger, with Vanderpump saying she needs to know the couple is really committed to each other.

According to LVP: “I think they need to ask themselves, at this point, whether getting married really is the right decision.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.