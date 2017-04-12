Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Down During Teary Chat with Frenemy Lisa Rinna on RHOBH Reunion

Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump have had a rocky relationship during their time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But during Tuesday’s first part of the show’s three-part reunion, the two frenemies came together in a tearful moment.

The unexpected moment of harmony came as the two ladies discussed whether they could truly repair their friendship — which suffered greatly during the fallout of last season’s Munchausen madness.

For Vanderpump, Rinna’s loose lips made her hard to trust.

“There’s a lot about Lisa I like,” Vanderpump said. “I enjoy playing with her because she is somebody you can have fun with and she hits it right back and she has a good sense of humor. However there’s a lot I don’t like and I want to strangle her, I really do.”

Rinna was hopeful the two could find peace — and pointed to a conversation that they had before their Hong Kong vacation where they agreed to leave their past in the past. “You had said to me that you were willing to go back to where we were before,” Rinna said. “And I feel like, if you’re going to say it, mean it.”

While Vanderpump did go back on that agreement, she said she had good reason. “All the other s— came up in Hong Kong,” she told Rinna. “I felt you were so s— to my friend [Dorit Kemsley]. She was devastated. She was sitting in my room, crying her eyes out. When you give a low blow to my friend, of course I’m going to be defensive.”

That may be true, but Rinna stressed that the two could see past it if they tried. “We don’t have to love each other,” she said. “It’s okay if we do our sarcastic joking.”

She then described a moment the two came together recently, to mourn the death of Vanderpump’s friends Terry and Pam Bailey. The Texas couple died in a helicopter crash in February. Rinna had met Terry during a season 6 episode, when he flew her and Vanderpump to Ohio to possibly adopt a pony for Ken Todd’s birthday.

“You and I had a moment where you reached out to me and that was a powerful moment. I know, it’s a horrible thing. We shared a moment with a really special person when we went to get those ponies. You get pissed off, which again — I understand. But there was this moment that happened.”

Vanderpump teared up, recalling the death of her friends. “Terry and his wife were killed — Terry who flew the plane. Lisa spent all day with him. He was flying his helicopter and it crashed. And I just thought, ‘My God it puts everything in perspective.’ ”

She tweeted at the time, “It has been a very sad week. [My] friend Terry you saw fly us to Ohio, pony-shopping, died 2/14 with his wife Pam. Truly wonderful people. There aren’t words to describe how wonderful they were, supporting Vanderpump dog foundation. Incredible altruistic friends. Gone too soon.”

The moment between Vanderpump and Rinna may have ultimately been a sweet one, but it’s unclear how the two will move on with their friendship — if at all.

The same can’t be said for Rinna’s pal Eileen Davidson, who seemed to be in good standing with Vanderpump by episode’s end.

The SUR owner even apologized to Davidson for a joke she had made about Davidson’s husband Vincent Van Patten being up some woman’s skirt earlier in the season.

“I really came back this season trying to take the high road,” Davidson explained of why she didn’t make a bigger deal of Vanderpump’s comment. “I certainly understand what you’re trying to say every time you say something with ‘British humor.’ I’m not stupid. Your message was loud and clear. Seeing you this year in your interviews only made me realize I was right about how you can go under and not be so nice and nasty.”

Her frustration didn’t fall on deaf ears. “I shouldn’t have said it — I was just having fun,” Vanderpump said. “I hadn’t really let go. I apologize for that. I was kind of like, just being a bit provocative.”

Both agreed their trip to Hong Kong and Davidson’s involvement in Vanderpump’s charity to stop the Yulin massacres changed their dynamic. “There was suddenly a connection,” Vanderpump said. “It changed everything.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.