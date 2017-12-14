Lisa Vanderpump and Brandi Glanville‘s feud lives on.

For Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans who hoped to one day see reconciliation between the former castmates, Vanderpump, 57, confirmed on Wednesday that she and Glanville, 45, will never again be friends.

Asked by E!’s Daily Pop “if there is any chance that you and Brandi would ever repair your guys’ relationship?” Vanderpump threw some shade at Glanville and responded with “Who? Okay, moving on.”

Vanderpump added, “You know the answer to that question.”

“Like you just said: there are certain people you butt heads with, there’s certain people you can have conflict with,” E!’s Catt Sadler said to Vanderpump. “Why is she the exception?”

In Vanderpump’s eyes, Glanville “takes it to a whole other level and I don’t even want to kind of dignify that with an answer.”

Though Vanderpump actively helps dogs — she and her husband, Ken Todd, have opened their own rescue dog center — she joked that she “can rescue some dogs, but I can’t rescue all my friends.”

During Glanville’s time on the Bravo reality series, audiences witnessed the highs and lows of her relationship with Vanderpump, who she famously slapped during an episode of RHOBH.

Speaking with PEOPLE in February 2015, Vanderpump said she “had a horrible season last year,” and added, “They threw everything at me last year, the other women. It was nasty and it was mean-spirited.”

Specifically, Vanderpump had her falling out with Glanville, who helped turn the rest of the cast against the Vanderpump Rules star.

“I don’t have any understanding of her motives in any situation ever. I thought the only way for me to really sustain any kind of relationship was to give her the kind of credibility she deserves, which is little to nothing,” she bluntly said about Glanville.

Season 8 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.