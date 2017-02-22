RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Issues Stern Warning to Eden Sassoon: 'Do Not Go Behind My Back and Talk About Me'

Lisa Rinna and Eden Sassoon began this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the best of friends. But as happens with most reality TV friendships, it appears these former pals won’t be ending the season on good terms.

On Tuesday’s all new episode, the two ladies came face-to-face to clear up some of their misunderstandings.

Rinna, 53, was angry with Sassoon, feeling the daughter of hair icon Vidal Sassoon had “stabbed [her] in the back” and “thrown [her] under the bus” by spreading lies about her to Lisa Vanderpump.

Sassoon, 42, had previously told Vanderpump that it was Rinna who suggested Kim Richards — a recovering addict — might be in the middle of a relapse and was “this close to dying.” The Pilates instructor also detailed how Rinna had called Kyle “an enabler” for continuing to support Kim’s substance abuse problems.

Vanderpump, being Vanderpump, was quick to pass the information back to Kyle — who then in turn confronted a very confused Rinna with the rumors during a group trip to Punta Mita.

“I do not ever remember saying that,” Rinna told Kyle. “If I did it, I will cop to it. I just don’t know if I said those words. I don’t know if I said those words!”

The problem was, Rinna had said those words. And Sassoon had no problem telling her.

“I told Vanderpump the truth!” Sassoon said. “I went and talked to her — I didn’t say anything that wasn’t said [by you]. I don’t make s— up out of the blue! … I said what you said to me and I told it obviously to someone who threw it all back on you. And instead of saying, ‘You know what, I did say this to Eden — this is how I feel,’ you went [and threw yourself] under the bus.”

“Lisa said it,” Sassoon later confessed to viewers. “I never put words in that woman’s mouth. She said what she said.”