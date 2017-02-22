RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Issues Stern Warning to Eden Sassoon: 'Do Not Go Behind My Back and Talk About Me'

Vanderpump, being Vanderpump, was quick to pass the information back to Kyle — who then in turn confronted a very confused Rinna with the rumors during a group trip to Punta Mita.
“I do not ever remember saying that,” Rinna told Kyle. “If I did it, I will cop to it. I just don’t know if I said those words. I don’t know if I said those words!”
The problem was, Rinna had said those words. And Sassoon had no problem telling her.
“I told Vanderpump the truth!” Sassoon said. “I went and talked to her — I didn’t say anything that wasn’t said [by you]. I don’t make s— up out of the blue! … I said what you said to me and I told it obviously to someone who threw it all back on you. And instead of saying, ‘You know what, I did say this to Eden — this is how I feel,’ you went [and threw yourself] under the bus.”
“Lisa said it,” Sassoon later confessed to viewers. “I never put words in that woman’s mouth. She said what she said.”
But Rinna really didn’t remember. “Did I say she was close to death? I do not remember saying that,” she said. “I don’t remember saying it so I said if I said it, I would own up to it.”
“Eden’s quite adamant about the fact that I said those things, but it’s hard for me to remember and to even believe that I would say those things in present tense,” Rinna told viewers. “I don’t remember that.”
Though she may have claimed to be ready to own up to it, Rinna wasn’t ready to let Sassoon off that easily. Instead, she wanted to find out why her friend would bring their private conversation to her longtime rival Vanderpump.
“I cannot remember having a conversation with Kim saying things about Eden. And now Eden has created this chaos and gone to Vanderpump,” Rinna said. “I’m not happy.”
“I was in Mexico and I thought it was going to be really fun and then it wasn’t so fun,” Rinna recounted. “I don’t understand Eden — it was a really strange moment. Those girls had me up against a wall, literally. I’d love to know why instead of coming to me and talking to me directly, you went to Lisa Vanderpump and talked to her.”
For Rinna, it felt like a betrayal of trust. “I feel like you and I have a relationship, at least I thought, where you could come to me,” she said. “We’ve been very open and honest with each other. Like super open and honest. Maybe too soon.”
“Why would you go to Vanderpump?” she added. “I mean, Vanderpump was like having an orgasm she was so excited this was happening. That’s not okay!”
As Sassoon explained, speaking to Vanderpump was simply an effort to find an impartial party. “I needed to explain myself to somebody who could just sit from an outside perspective,” she said. “I’m not a troublemaker!”
That should have been enough for Rinna — but the Melrose Place alum couldn’t leave without issuing one stern warning. “Do not go behind my back and talk about me with these other women and then expect me to be there for you,” she said. “Because I do not like that — that is not okay with me. You know well enough to come to me. I want to like you, I like you a lot. And this felt — it hurt me.”
While those two ladies worked out their issues, Kyle told Kim about all the drama Rinna had been causing.
“I think it is impossible for Lisa Rinna to not talk about me,” said Kim. “She’s been able to push me and push my buttons and watch me flair up and react and I think Lisa realizes she can’t do that anymore. She spends a lot of time running around talking about [Kyle] and I, but she’s not putting any focus on herself.”
Kyle responded: “Well that’s what people like to do. They like to set little fires so no one focuses on them. It’s bad Karma. They’re going to get bad karma.”
Ultimately, Kyle was just hoping the gossip could stop so she could figure out the truth. “I really want to get to the bottom of who said what between Lisa Rinna and Eden,” she said. “I know that whenever I find out I’m going to be really pissed off. I just don’t know who I’m pissed off at yet.”
One other person was looking forward to that conversation: Sassoon. “I’m excited to tell Kyle what has happened,” she said. “I don’t make s— up. I just don’t. … The truth is the truth and the truth will set us all free.”
