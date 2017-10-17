Lisa Rinna is back on the small screen — only this time, she’s not feuding with her Real Housewives costars over scandalous accusations.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fixture is set to guest-star in this week’s episode of The Middle, and if PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek is any indication, she hasn’t lost her acting chops since her time on Days of Our Lives.

On Tuesday’s episode of the ABC sitcom, viewers will be introduced to Rinna’s character Tammy Brooks, the charming (and filthy rich) mother to Lexie (recurring guest star Daniela Bobadilla) — Axl’s girlfriend and Sue’s roommate. Frankie (Patricia Heaton) and Mike (Neil Flynn) meet Tammy and her husband Bennett for the first time during parents weekend at East Indiana State University.

“Frankie, I’ve got to tell you — we had a blast last night,” she tells Frankie in the clip.

“Us too! Mike is still talking about those fried pickles,” Frankie says. “And next time, dinner is on us.”

“Oh, you’ve got it,” she responds, before ironically suggesting a “great steak and lobster place.”

The Middle isn’t Rinna’s only scripted part these days: Last month, Entertainment Weekly exclusively confirmed that the Bravo star will reprise her role as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives in early 2018.

Rinna first joined the NBC daytime drama in 1992. She left a few years later, came back for a short time in the early 2000s, and then came back again in 2012. The last time fans saw her was in 2013, when Billie left Salem to take a job in Europe.

The Middle airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.