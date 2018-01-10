Lisa Rinna is putting her hustle to good use in her new role as momager to teenage daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin — who have both seen their modeling careers skyrocket over the past year.

But though the 54-year-old Melrose Place star (and wife of Harry Hamlin) has three decades worth of experience in Hollywood to help guide her kids, there’s one thing even she knows she can’t protect them from: sexual harassment.

On Tuesday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna spoke to fellow Housewife Erika Girardi about her fears for Delilah Belle, 19, and Amelia Gray, 16.

“We all know the dangers of being a young woman working in this business,” Rinna said. “I’ve been in this business for 30 years now. I’ve been very fortunate that I have never had any sexual harassment experience. But I know what’s out there.”

“I’m terrified because I can’t protect them from creepos, but I’m raising these girls that anything could happen to them at any moment,” Rinna continued. “I want them to go, ‘Oh God. I don’t trust this situation. My gut’s telling me this is not right. This is a creepy guy. Get out.’ ”

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rinna’s moment of reflection came as she traveled with Girardi to Tokyo, where Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray were spending 72 hours in the Japanese city hosting a sea of store openings and shooting a spread for Vogue.

Sparking her fears were the fact that her eldest child is moving out of their Los Angeles home to pursue modeling in the Big Apple. “Just the thought of Delilah going to New York, I think it’s great, [but] she’s going to be there and I’m not going to get the door closing,” Rinna said.

Girardi understood what Rinna meant. After all, as fans learned last season, Girardi’s son is a police officer — a career that often keeps her up at night. “You want them to be independent. But at the same time, it freaks you out,” Girardi said.

“She’s going to be off in New York by herself, a beautiful young girl,” Girardi continued.

The thought scared Rinna. “She doesn’t always know how to say no,” Rinna said. “I have every hope and faith but I’m a worrier. It’s going to be hard. … I’m going to worry.”

While Rinna may be worrying about that, she’s proud of the success her kids have had.

“I am holding on for dear life,” Rinna said of her life as momager. “It blows my mind to know that 18 months ago, they worked at the deli making minimum wage. And now they’re flying all over the world, working. I often say, ‘I wonder what Kris Jenner would do?’ ”

“The girls’ careers have gone from zero-to 60, they have. Very quickly. I look at it as such a blessing,” Rinna explained. “They’re in this little window right now: Millennials that are children of famous people. The Kardashians open the window and it continued with the Hadids. So they get in the door quicker maybe but then people go, ‘Okay, so show me.’ They have to work really hard because that window’s going to close in a hot second.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Dennis Basso and Lisa Rinna Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the episode, Rinna and Girardi joined Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray for dinner — where the girls revealed they didn’t need to have the sex job talk with their mother since they learned everything about the subject reading her 2010 book, Rinnavation: Getting Your Best Life Ever.

“I’m not going to lie, your sex book taught me a lot,” Delilah Belle told her mom at the group meal. “And I was 12 when I saw this. It literally teaches you how to give [oral sex]. Very precisely.”

“I don’t know if I wanted to learn it from you …” Delilah joked, as Rinna’s face got red with embarrassment.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Jim Spellman/WireImage

Mortified as she may be, Rinna did what she always did and “owned it.”

“I never thought in a million years that my own children would read the book,” she said. “Am I a perfect mother? No. Do I worry I haven’t given them enough? Of course I do. Our job as parents is to give our kids the tools so they go out in that world and conquer it. … If you’re going to learn it, you better learn it right.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.