Lisa Rinna Sizzles in Purple One-Piece Swimsuit in Throwback Beach Snap with Harry Hamlin

Life’s a beach for Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her fit figure and celebrated #TBT on Thursday by sharing a throwback bathing suit snap of herself strolling on the beach with Hamlin, 66.

“Just a little #tbt with my main man in malibu. 💜” Rinna, 54, captioned the photo of the couple — who wed 20 years ago — shared to Instagram.

In the image — captured on Malibu beach in 2013 — Rinna sported a strapless, one-piece purple swimsuit, which she paired with a long black sweater, as she walked with her arm around Hamlin (a.k.a. the “man of my dreams”), who donned cuffed jeans and a grey sweater.

Earlier this year, the mother of two — she shares daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin, 16, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 19, with Hamlin — celebrated Playboy‘s reversal of its decision to discontinue nude pictorials by posting her own skin-flashing selfie.

Rinna captioned the photo, “It’s back. I got scared then I said I’m 53 — zero f—s given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud!” and added the hashtags “#thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2014, Rinna opened up about her eating and fitness habits.

“I don’t love to use the word diet because if I do, I’ll just want to eat 10 times more,” Rinna told PEOPLE. “Moderation is key.”

“I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it,” she shared.

Rinna, who works out six times a week by mixing up spinning and yoga classes, said, “I just think it’s really good to move everyday,” and added, “I really love the combination of SoulCycle and yoga. It keeps me balanced and sane.”