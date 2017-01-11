RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Apologizes to Rival Kim Richards: 'I Wanted to Hurt You — and I'm Really Sorry for That'

If there’s one thing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have learned over the past seven seasons, it’s that nothing good happens at game night.

There was that time Brandi Glanville accused Kim Richards of doing crystal meth in the bathroom after Kim and her sister Kyle Richards ganged up on her and hid her crutches. Then there was the time Eileen Davidson‘s husband tried to teach the ladies how to play poker — only to have Glanville push Kyle away as she tried to confront her relapsing sister. Oh, and that time where Glanville suggested Kyle’s husband had been cheating on her.

Okay, so maybe it’s more so that nothing good happens at game night when Brandi Glanville is around.

But despite Dorit Kemsley refusing to take responsibility for #pantygate and the gossiping she did about Erika Girardi, Tuesday’s all-new RHOBH featured the most successful game night in the history of the franchise. Not only did the Housewives successfully play the actual games (shocker!), but the setting helped instigate the seemingly impossible: an apology between two longtime rivals.

The duo in question? Kim and Rinna, who have had their fair share of disagreements over the years — the most famous being a glass-breaking altercation in Amsterdam in which Kim threatened to expose secrets about Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin (Never forget: “Everybody will know!”).

They’ve been keeping their distance since Richards left the show, of course — occasionally coming together during reunions to address their bad blood. But at game night, there was no escaping one another. And although they eventually ended on a positive note, getting there was a little rough.

Kim threw the first figurative punch — taking Rinna to task after the soap opera actress reiterated how the death of her parents put some of her former fights with Lisa Vanderpump into perspective.

“You can sit here and use the excuse of losing your parents, but it’s ridiculous,” Kim continued. “You lose someone, it’s terrible, but it’s no excuse for going around and being mean to Lisa [Vanderpump], myself, Yolanda ….”

Rinna defended herself, claiming that her father “was not going through anything” when she went after Kim in Amsterdam. “You went after my husband!” Rinna told Kim.

“I never said anything about your husband,” Kim responded. “Let’s get the story straight. I never said one thing about your husband. I never said a word about it.”

While she technically may have said nothing specific, Kim certainly made a lot of implications — and Rinna hasn’t forgot them. “You play dirty,” Rinna told Kim before playing dirty herself: “Let’s talk about your arrest. Why don’t we do that?”

(To recap, Kim was arrested in April 2015 for public intoxication. It propelled the 52-year-old reality star to return to rehab for her longstanding alcohol problems — a place she first entered back in 2011. And though Kim had briefly left her Malibu treatment facility for her daughter’s nuptials in May 2015, she checked herself back in two weeks later, and has allegedly been sober ever since).

Bringing up Kim’s arrest backfired on Rinna. Almost everyone at the party called her to the carpet for mentioning it — including Vanderpump who called it “totally unnecessary.”

“Does that make you happy?” Kim asked Rinna. “Does that make you feel good? I feel really good about myself today Lisa. Do you? You lie. And you are a faker. And you don’t tell the truth.”

The truth is, Rinna knew it was a low blow — and admitted it. “My feeling is she was attacking me, and instead of going high, I went low,” Rinna said.

What Rinna didn’t know is why Kim was so mad at her.

When she asked, Kim finally was able to clearly articulate it. “I just don’t feel you’re sincere, Lisa,” she said. “You’ve never apologized for that whole year for coming after me. [I’m hurt]. And I feel angry. I just would like a sincere apology.”

That opened the door for Rinna to put an end to their quarrels. “I’m sincerely sorry if I hurt your feelings, Kim. I really am,” she said. “That wasn’t right of me. Some of the things I said were really mean. Because I was really angry with you and I wanted to hurt you — and I’m really sorry for that. I’m really sorry for that.”

The apology was exactly what Kim needed. And after she accepted Rinna’s apology, fans were left hopeful that the two could move on.

“Kim receiving my apology is a moment of hope,” Rinna said. “It’s something. It’s a different dynamic than what’s been going on up to this point.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.