Lisa Rinna Denies Having a Pill Problem in Heated Confrontation with RHOBH Costar Dorit Kemsley

In her three seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna has exposed many of her personal problems to the cameras — including her loose lips, her hot tempter, and her recent bout with memory loss.

But the only problem the 53-year-old Melrose Place alum doesn’t have is a pill problem.

On Tuesday’s all new episode of the hit Bravo series, Rinna made it perfectly clear that she does not have a problem with drugs — despite the Ziploc bag of pills she carries in her purse and her admission that she has popped a Xanax into a smoothie in the past.

The statement of sobriety was made while confronting fellow Housewife Dorit Kemsley over comments Kemsley made to Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump in Punta Mita.

“I’ve heard some things that maybe you took it as a problem,” Rinna told Kemsley, recalling the pills — which first appeared while the two visited Eden Sassoon‘s home earlier in the season. “I want to make sure you’re very clear that that was a joke.”

Kemsley was quick to declare her innocence, telling Rinna that if she ever mentioned her pills before, it was only in jest. “I will always be honest, and if you remember, we bonded over that moment and it really stayed with me,” Kemsley said. “And I’m sure I had the conversation and when I did, I would’ve said, ‘It was the funniest moment.’ I never insinuated that you’re a drug addict. I wouldn’t have said there might be a problem. I would have said it was the funniest moment.”

But when pressed about her source, Rinna played coy — first saying that she didn’t want to say who told her, and then saying that “nobody told me — it’s a sense that I’m getting.”

“It’s something that I got an idea of really myself,” Rinna explained. “It’s a sixth sense that I have. I’m the one who brought it up — nobody negated it, let’s put it that way.”

FROM COINAGE: Step Inside a $20 Million House Flip

She was lying, obviously, and admitted so to viewers later in the episode. “Of course I don’t have a sixth sense — are you kidding?” she said. “It doesn’t matter how I found out — what’s important here is that Dorit is talking behind my back. And for the record, I don’t have a problem with Xanax.”

All this wasn’t sitting well with Kemsley, though. “I really do feel like you need to tell me who told you that. I would like, at the very least, to confront the person,” she said. “You don’t say you’ve heard something very specific and then suddenly when asked who said that to you, said it was a sense. That doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.”

Rinna remained silent though — and even used the “sixth sense” tactic later with Sassoon.

“I have sixth sense about me,” Rinna told her. “And I tend to spin on them — I think about them, they’re not always right. But there’s something that’s poking at me. So my sixth sense is someone taking what went down at your house and turning it into me being a drug addict or whatever. I have a problem, I have an issue — I know this group well enough.”

RELATED VIDEO: RHOBH Star Eden Sassoon Reveals Whether or Not She Overstepped Boundaries With Kim & Kyle Richards

Sassoon perfectly played into Rinna’s hand, confirming her suspicions. “I was asked,” Sassoon said. “Dorit came to me and asked if Lisa Rinna had a pill problem, and I said no.”

Actually, what Kemsley had said to Sassoon was about Rinna’s behavior, asking, “Do you think that it’s like, induced in some way?” And while that wasn’t outright asking if Rinna had a pill problem, it was enough to imply that she did — something Girardi explained to Kemsley later on in the episode.

“I do remember you saying that … and that maybe perhaps that’s why she reacts the way she does,” Girardi told Kemsley. “It implies that [it’s because she’s doing pills]. You could say something like, ‘Perhaps that’s one of the reasons why that is the way she is.’ I don’t remember you saying that, but you kind of alluded to that.”

Kemsley didn’t agree. “You can’t put words in someone’s mouth,” she told Girardi, who quickly shot back, “I didn’t put words in anybody’s mouth. If you didn’t think that [the pills] were part of the behavior, why bring it up?”

REAL HOUSEWIVES REWIND: Kyle and Lisa Argue Over Texts and Tabloids on RHOBH

That’s where Kemsley came up short, never being able to fully articulate why she had ever brought Rinna’s pills up in the first place. She just remained insistent that her motivation was never meant to be harmful.

“I did not say you had a drug problem,” she said. “I don’t remember saying, ‘Do you think Lisa has a problem with Xanax?’ Maybe I said, ‘Why, do you think she has a problem?’ [But] Lisa, for crying out loud, I really don’t think I said that to Eden because I wasn’t really ever thinking in my mind that Lisa Rinna did have a pill problem.”

“I have nothing to hide, to gain — none of those things,” she continued. “I’m being 100 percent forthright. Nothing in Mexico was said that you have a problem. I never thought you did. And it’s just unfair. I just think it’s really unfair.”

Well… at least she “owned it?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.