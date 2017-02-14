RHOBH Sneak Peek: Lisa Rinna is 'in Shock' When Confronted by Kyle Richards over 'Enabler' Gossip

Lisa Rinna‘s loose lips have finally caught up with her!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 53-year-old Melrose Place alum is finally confronted about the gossip she’s spread about Kyle Richards and her sister Kim Richards.

Rinna had previously suggested that Kim, a recovering addict, might be in the middle of a relapse, telling friend Eden Sassoon that Kim was “probably mostly sober right now.”

She didn’t stop there. Rinna also went on to call Kyle “an enabler” for continuing to support Kim. The situation is so bad, she said, that Kyle fears Kim will die from the substance. “That’s what Kyle’s afraid of,” Rinna told Sassoon. “She’s afraid to turn her back on her sister because of that. She’s afraid she’s going to die…. They’re this close to Kim dying.”

But when Kyle brings Rinna’s words back to her, Rinna’s memory seems to go.

“Did you or did you not say that my sister is close to death?” Kyle asks. “And that she is not 100 percent sober and that I’m an enabler?”

Rinna looks completely dumbstruck. “What the hell?” she says in the clip. “What the f—, I can’t remember this! I am in shock. I can’t say yes to this because I don’t remember it.”

Will Rinna recall her words? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.