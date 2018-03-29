Lisa Rinna Celebrates 21 Years of Marriage with 'Soulmate' Harry Hamlin

Twenty-one down and forever to go!

March 29 is a very special day for Lisa Rinna: it’s the day she tied the knot with Harry Hamlin more than two decades ago.

In celebration of her 21st wedding anniversary on Thursday, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a throwback photo from the couple’s wedding day.

“March 29 1997 ♥️ 21 years ago today I married my soulmate,” she captioned a smiling photo of the couple walking down the aisle after they said their I dos. “I’d be lost without you baby. ♥️”

Last month, the mother of two — she shares daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin, 16, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 19, with Hamlin — opened up about their relationship and how they’ve kept the spark alive.

“I don’t really know. I really don’t know the answer,” she admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I think that we are complete opposites. And I mean, we have nothing in common!”

“You know what you have in common that wildly comes across?” chimed in host Andy Cohen, 49. “You are crazy about each other.”

“We are,” said Rinna. “We are crazy about each other, and you can’t create that, you can’t make it — it either is, or it isn’t.”

Cohen asked if the bond between Rinna and Hamlin, 66, is stronger because they spend so much time apart due to their busy schedules, making their time together even more special.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think that has anything to do with it,” she responded. “I think you either really dig somebody, or you don’t. And I’m so blessed, we are so blessed that that happened for us.”