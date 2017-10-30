Lisa Rinna Dedicates the Sweetest Birthday Tribute to Husband Harry Hamlin: 'Man of My Dreams'

Lisa Rinna is giving some social media love to her “birthday stud.”

To celebrate her husband, Harry Hamlin, turning 66 on Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share multiple throwback photos in honor of the Mad Men actor.

“Happy Birthday Harry Hamlin! Love of my Life. ♥️ Man of my dreams,” Rinna, 54, captioned the first of three posts, which showcased a black-and-white image of Hamlin smoking a cigar. “I’d be lost without you baby.”

“Birthday Stud. ♥️” she captioned the second image: a still photo of Hamlin from his starring role as Perseus in the 1981 film Clash of the Titans.

“Daddy. 😍🎂🎈🎁♥️” Rinna wrote for the third post.

The couple wed in 1997 and welcomed two daughters over the course of their marriage: Amelia Gray Hamlin, 16, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 19.

To celebrate #ThrowbackThursday in September, Rinna posted a photo of herself and Hamlin from the day they tied the knot 20 years ago. “#tbt Wedding Day ❤️ 1997,” she captioned the black-and-white smiling image.

In a candid 2013 interview with fellow Housewife Bethenny Frankel, Rinna admitted that the pair’s marriage has had its share of ups and downs.

“Harry had some rough years of not working as an actor, which is his true love. And as you all know, if your man’s not doing what he loves to do, that’s hard,” Rinna said of her husband, who received an Emmy nomination in 2013 for his guest role on Mad Men.

“It was so exciting to be standing next to him and him getting all these accolades,” she said of supporting her husband at the Emmy Awards. “It brings tears to my eyes because we’ve had some rough times — financially and emotionally. It was such a proud moment. It gets me.”