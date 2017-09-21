Lisa Rinna Shares Sweet Throwback Photo from Her Wedding Day 20 Years Ago

Lisa Rinna is looking back on one of the best moments of her life — her wedding day!

In honor of #ThrowbackThursday, Rinna posted a photo of herself and husband Harry Hamlin from the day they tied the knot 20 years ago.

“#tbt Wedding Day ❤️ 1997,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned the black-and-white smiling image.

#tbt Wedding Day ❤️ 1997 A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Sep 21, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Rinna, 54, and Hamlin, 65, wed in 1997 and welcomed two daughters over the course of their marriage: Amelia Gray Hamlin, 16, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 19.

In a candid 2013 interview with fellow Housewife Bethenny Frankel, Rinna admitted that the pair’s marriage has had its share of ups and downs.

“Harry had some rough years of not working as an actor, which is his true love. And as you all know, if your man’s not doing what he loves to do, that’s hard,” Rinna said of her husband, who received an Emmy nomination in 2013 for his guest role on Mad Men.

“It was so exciting to be standing next to him and him getting all these accolades,” she said of supporting her husband at the Emmy Awards. “It brings tears to my eyes because we’ve had some rough times — financially and emotionally. It was such a proud moment. It gets me.”

Speaking with Bravo’s Andy Cohen months later, the couple sat down for an episode of Watch What Happens Live, where they shared how they keep their love alive.

“We listen to each other,” Hamlin said before Rinna quipped, “No, I give you good blow jobs.”